Disney+ Upcoming Movies and Shows in June 2023 (US)

Disney+ June 2023 Movies & Shows (US)

Movies

Toy Story 5

Woody and Buzz return in the fifth installment of the beloved Toy Story franchise. This time, the gang finds themselves on a wild adventure after a new toy is added to the mix.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The highly anticipated sequel to the groundbreaking Black Panther film follows the people of Wakanda as they navigate the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death and defend their nation against new threats.

Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar

The live-action Aladdin gets a sequel as the charming street rat and his beloved princess Jasmine team up once again to stop the evil Jafar from wreaking havoc on Agrabah.

Shows

The Mandalorian Season 4

The hit Star Wars series continues as the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda embark on new adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

High School Musical: The Series Season 3

The East High Wildcats return for their senior year as they prepare for the biggest musical competition of their lives.

Monsters at Work

This animated series picks up six months after the events of Monsters Inc. as Tylor Tuskmon starts his job as a mechanic in the Laugh Floor.

Conclusion

Disney+ has something for everyone in June 2023, whether you’re a fan of classic animated films, epic superhero adventures, or heartwarming musicals. With new movies and shows added every month, subscribers will never run out of content to enjoy.

Disney+ Originals June 2023 Disney+ June 2023 release schedule New movies and shows on Disney+ June 2023 Disney+ June 2023 upcoming releases Disney+ June 2023 anticipated movies and shows