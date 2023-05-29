Disney World Food Hacks: How to Eat Deliciously at Disney World Without Overspending: Top Food Hacks to Follow

Eating on a Budget at Disney World: Tips and Tricks

Believe it or not, doing Disney on a budget is actually possible without sacrificing your essential need to eat. It’s normal to keep a working budget for Disney World in mind as you plan an upcoming visit to this world-famous Orlando, Florida, vacation destination. Furthermore, being mindful of food costs is vital to price configurations.

Eat at Your Hotel

Every Disney Resort features its own food court laden with various options, including made-to-order selections at different stations, grab-and-go convenience items, snacks, and more. Eating on location is a great way to save money. By starting your day this way, you can fill up, fuel up, and keep going for several hours without succumbing to premature splurging on overpriced eats along the way.

Pack Snacks

Remember those Resort food courts we just mentioned, and how they have plenty of convenience items you can take with you on the go? Well, you may just want to stop in and snag a couple of those to take with you before heading out to the Parks or wherever your day takes you. Doing so will prevent you from overspending later.

Quick-Service

Some of the best affordable restaurants in Disney World are, in fact, quick-service venues. Furthermore, many quick-service locations are even the top toted cool places to eat at Disney World. The average pricing at these establishments tends to hover around $14.99 or less (not including tax).

Eat Earlier

Many Disney venues tend to have breakfast and lunch operations available at cheaper rates than their dinner offerings go for.

Forgo Drinks

Sometimes, even after figuring out the price of your meal, tax, and tip, you may accidentally overlook the added cost of ordering a beverage.

Kids’ Meals

Ordering a kids’ meal is another suggestion if you are okay with smaller portions. In most cases, especially at quick-service locations, any aged person is more than welcome to order from the kids’ menu.

Meal Sharing and Appetizers for Two

Depending on the establishment, some Disney meals are more than generous regarding portions. So why not split the fair from a single large meal amongst yourselves?

Attend an EPCOT Festival

EPCOT is home to a number of seasonal festivals year-round. And popup food vendors, serving up small plate samples, have become synonymous with such ongoing events.

Eat Off the Beaten Path

If you have a car, you may even want to venture off Disney property and do as the locals do—head for the more affordable eats throughout the greater Orlando area.

Cards and Discounts

One of the most straightforward and basic ways to save money at any Disney destination is to bring along those Disney gift cards, vouchers, or credit card redemption cards you may have.

Now you know how to eat cheap at Disney World, or at the very least, save money on food and dining. Do you have any other helpful tips or advice on eating at Disney World on a budget you’d like to share? Let us know in the comments.

