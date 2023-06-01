Introduction

Disney’s new Little Mermaid live-action film has been a hot topic of discussion among fans for quite some time now. Fans have eagerly been waiting for a glimpse of the film, and now a 28-second clip has been leaked online, leaving everyone in awe. However, the excitement was short-lived as the clip was taken down soon after. Many fans took to social media, stating that their ears just got ‘Epsteined’ with the sudden removal of the footage. Let’s take a closer look at the leaked clip.

The Leaked Clip

The leaked clip shows a beautiful underwater kingdom with vivid colors and intricate details. It’s clear that Disney has put in a lot of effort to make this movie visually stunning. The clip then shows Ariel, played by Halle Bailey, swimming gracefully through the water, complete with her signature red hair. She stops and looks up at something, and the camera pans to reveal a shipwreck. This is where we get a glimpse of the human Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King. He is seen standing on the deck of the ship, looking out to sea, and the camera zooms in on him before the clip ends.

Reaction of Fans

As expected, fans were ecstatic to finally see a glimpse of the new Little Mermaid film. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement and share their thoughts on the clip. Some fans were impressed with the visuals and praised Disney for their attention to detail. Others were thrilled to see Halle Bailey in her role as Ariel and thought she looked stunning. Fans also commented on Jonah Hauer-King’s portrayal of Prince Eric, and many were pleased with his casting.

The Take-Down

Unfortunately, the clip was taken down soon after it was leaked, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated. Many fans took to social media, stating that their ears just got ‘Epsteined’ with the sudden removal of the footage. Some fans speculated that the clip was not meant to be released yet, and Disney took it down to prevent any further leaks. Others believed that the clip was intentionally leaked to create hype for the film and then taken down to increase anticipation.

Conclusion

The leaked 28-second clip of Disney’s new Little Mermaid film gave fans a glimpse into the stunning underwater world and a brief introduction to Ariel and Prince Eric. Fans were impressed with the visuals and casting choices and eagerly await the release of the film. Although the clip was taken down, fans are still buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming film.

Little Mermaid Leak Disney Leak Scandal Online Privacy Breach Viral Video Leak Cybersecurity Risks