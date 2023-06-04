Disqualification of Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi at French Open 2023 for hitting ballgirl: Latest News on Miyu Kato







Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi Disqualified After Hitting Ballgirl at French Open 2023

Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi Disqualified After Hitting Ballgirl at French Open 2023

In a shocking turn of events at the French Open 2023, tennis players Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the tournament after hitting a ballgirl during their doubles match. The incident occurred during the second set of the match, when Kato accidentally hit the ball towards the ballgirl, who was standing near the net.

The ball hit the girl on her arm and she fell down in pain. The medical team immediately rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital for further treatment. Fortunately, the ballgirl did not suffer any major injuries and is expected to recover soon.

However, the tournament officials were not pleased with Kato and Sutjiadi’s behaviour and decided to disqualify them from the tournament. The decision was made to send a strong message to all players that such behaviour will not be tolerated on the court.

The incident has sparked a debate among tennis fans and experts about the safety of ballkids and the need for stricter rules to protect them on the court. Many have called for harsher penalties for players who endanger the lives of ballkids and other officials during matches.

While Kato and Sutjiadi’s disqualification is a major setback for their careers, it is also a reminder to all players to be more careful and responsible on the court. Tennis is a competitive sport, but the safety of all those involved should always be the top priority.





French Open 2023 incident Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi disqualification Ballgirl accident at French Open Tennis player Miyu Kato controversy News updates on Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi’s disqualification at French Open