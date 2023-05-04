“distracted driving” : Suspected distracted driving crash on SR 410 claims lives of couple – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Family Tragedy Highlights the Dangers of Distracted Driving

The loss of Parminder and Harpreet Bajwa is a tragic reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. The couple was driving on State Route 410, on their way to pick up their children from school, when another driver crossed into their lane and hit them head-on. The other driver was reportedly reaching for his cell phone when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the fatal accident.

The Bajwas leave behind an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their parents. Family and friends have set up a trust fund to help support the children.

The Bajwas were described by their brother-in-law as a “beautiful couple” who were always positive and helpful. Their sudden and senseless death has left their loved ones devastated.

The tragedy has highlighted the dangers of distracted driving, which is becoming an increasingly common problem in King County. According to investigators, cell phones contributed to over 200 crashes in the area last year.

The family of the Bajwas is urging drivers to put their phones down and pay attention to the road. They hope that their loss will serve as a wake-up call to others, and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The community has rallied around the family in the wake of the tragedy, offering support and condolences. The GoFundMe page set up to support the Bajwa children has raised thousands of dollars in just a few days.

This heartbreaking story is a reminder that distracted driving is not worth the risk. It only takes a moment of distraction to cause a devastating accident that can change lives forever. As the Bajwa family has pleaded, don’t make the mistake of thinking that checking your phone while driving is worth the potential consequences.

News Source : Gwen Baumgardner

Source Link :Couple killed in suspected distracted driving crash on SR 410 – KIRO 7 News Seattle/