District judges Andrew Fish and Patrick Lowrey : Suspect and Victim Appear in Central Court Hearing

District judges Andrew Fish and Patrick Lowrey : Suspect and Victim Appear in Central Court Hearing

Posted on May 20, 2023

Central Court: Suspect Appears Before Judges Fish and Lowrey

District judges Andrew Fish and Patrick Lowrey were presiding over cases in Central Court. One of the cases involved a person with charges related to drugs. Another case involved a defendant with charges related to theft. There were also cases related to traffic violations. The proceedings were only accessible to subscribers.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

1. Venango County Court Reporting
2. Legal Transcription Services
3. Court Transcription Specialists
4. Verbatim Court Reporting
5. Court Stenographer Venango County

Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *