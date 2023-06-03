“Dividend growth strategy”: Distributing $15,000 Across My Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks by June 2023

Investing in dividend growth stocks can be a great way to generate extra income through dividends, while also benefiting from potential capital appreciation over time. In this article, we will explore an investment portfolio that comprises two ETFs and ten dividend growth companies that have been selected for the month of June 2023.

The two ETFs that make up a significant portion of this portfolio are the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY). Both of these ETFs have attractive Dividend Yield [TTM] and Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 5 years, making them an attractive option for dividend income and growth investors.

The top ten dividend growth companies that have been selected for June 2023 include Apple, BlackRock, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nasdaq, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Union Pacific Corporation. These companies have been selected based on their attractive dividend yield and growth rate, as well as their potential for capital appreciation.

The portfolio allocation per company/ETF shows that SCHD and DVY represent the highest proportion of the investment portfolio at 40% and 30%, respectively. This is because they help to raise the Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of the portfolio, while also providing diversification and reducing risk.

BlackRock represents the largest individual position in the portfolio at 5%, followed by Apple, Microsoft, JPMorgan, Mastercard, and The Goldman Sachs Group at 4% each. These companies have been selected based on their attractive dividend yield and growth rate, as well as their potential for capital appreciation and low risk.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Nasdaq, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Union Pacific Corporation represent the smallest proportion of the investment portfolio at 2% each. This helps to reduce the impact of potential stock declines on the total return of the portfolio.

The portfolio allocation per sector shows that the Financials sector represents the highest percentage of the overall portfolio at 18%, followed by Information Technology at 8%, and Energy and Industrials at 2% each. The rest of the portfolio is made up of the two ETFs at 70%.

Overall, this investment portfolio offers a balanced mix of dividend income and growth, as well as potential for capital appreciation. By investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend growth stocks and ETFs, investors can benefit from the potential for higher returns over the long term, while also reducing risk.

Dividend Growth Investing Portfolio Allocation Strategies Long-Term Investing Financial Planning Stock Market Analysis

News Source : Frederik Mueller

Source Link :How To Allocate $15,000 Among My Top 10 Dividend Growth Companies For June 2023/