“divorce recovery”: 7 Ways to Build Resilience and Confidence Following Divorce

7 Financial Tips for Women Going Through Separation or Divorce

Separation and divorce are never easy. In addition to experiencing tremendous personal emotional toll, women have concerns about their new future, struggle to cope with not being able to see their children every day and worry about not being able to keep living in their family home.

It’s crucial for women at any stage of divorce or separation to find a caring professional to look at their financial situation and answer the most fundamental question of all: “Am I going to be OK?”

Here are seven things to get started on:

Stay in Your Family Home

It’s generally advisable to continue living in your family home during this time. If there are children, think about the ideal co-parenting plan. List Your Assets and Liabilities

Gather information and make as complete a list as possible of all assets and liabilities for both you and your family. Family assets accumulated during marriage will usually be divided between you and your spouse. Note Your Pension Plan and Government Benefits

Make note of your and your spouse’s pension plan and any government benefits you are, or will be, receiving. Create a Budget and Note Your Cash Flows

List all your sources of income, which may now include spousal and child-support payments. Make a budget and note your cash flows in and out. A simple digital spreadsheet can be used, or even a pen and pad of paper. Review Your Beneficiary Designations

Review beneficiary designations on any registered accounts in your name, and any insurance policies. Make changes as needed and keep in mind that beneficiary designations supersede the wishes in your Will. Update your Will accordingly and as quickly as possible. It’s important to remember that the dissolution of marriage does not invalidate your Will. A qualified estate lawyer will be able to assist with this. Establish Credit in Your Own Name

Establish credit in your own name, if you have not already done so (e.g. applying for a small loan or a credit card). Work with a Qualified Investment Advisor

Work with a qualified investment advisor who incorporates financial planning into their practice, takes time to ask questions and listens to your concerns. A great advisor will help you set goals and milestones for your financial future.

We find that women going through divorce tend to gravitate to female advisors. Have a conversation with the advisor beforehand and ask about their experience with women in your situation. Personal rapport, trust, and similar life values are also important.

Stay strong through the process and get through to the other side. You will be OK.

In Quebec, financial planning services are provided by RBC Wealth Management Financial Services Inc. which is licensed as a financial services firm in that province. In the rest of Canada, financial planning services are available through RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Source Link :Seven steps to help you stand tall and strong after divorce/

