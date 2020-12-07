Divya Bhatnagar Death -Dead – Obituary :TV actress Divya Bhatnagar lost her fight against COVID-19.
TV actress Divya Bhatnagar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
TV actress Divya Bhatnagar lost her fight against COVID-19. She was critical for some time. Pay your condolences to the actor Here#DivyaBhatnagar #COVID19 #RIPhttps://t.co/wa2Bstngdq
— Badbola (@BadbolaNews) December 7, 2020
Badbola @BadbolaNews TV actress Divya Bhatnagar lost her fight against COVID-19. She was critical for some time. Pay your condolences to the actor Here #DivyaBhatnagar #COVID19 #RIP
