Diwakar Karkare Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Artist Diwakar Karkare has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Artist Diwakar Karkare, known for creating posters for iconic films such as #Sholay and #Deewar, has passed away.https://t.co/0iHqxZ1wxt — The Quint (@TheQuint) January 7, 2021

