“DIY cleaning products”: Frugal Living: DIY Cleaning Products that are Effective and Budget-Friendly

The Benefits of DIY Cleaning Supplies from Your Pantry

Cleaning supplies can be costly and filled with unnecessary chemicals that are not only harmful to the environment but also to your health. However, you may not know that you can make your own cleaning supplies using ingredients found in your pantry. Not only are these DIY cleaning supplies cost-effective, but they are also eco-friendly and safe for you and your family. Here are some recipes for DIY cleaning supplies that you can make from your pantry.

All-Purpose Liquid Cleaner

Mix 1/2 cup white vinegar, 1 cup plain household ammonia, and 1/4 cup baking soda with 1 gallon of warm water. Dispense in a spray bottle and use as you would a commercial brand such as Formula 409.

Window, Glass, and Mirror Cleaner

In a spray bottle, mix together 2 cups isopropyl rubbing alcohol, 2 teaspoons liquid dishwashing detergent, and 2 cups water. Use as you would any commercial glass cleaner.

Ceramic, Vinyl Floor Cleaner

Mix together 1 cup white vinegar and 1 gallon of hot water. Mop ceramic tile and all types of vinyl floors with this solution. No need to rinse. Caution: Never use vinegar on hardwood, granite, or natural stone products. Over time, it will eat away the sealer and finish.

Wood, Laminate Floor Cleaner

Mix together 1 part clear alcohol (isopropyl rubbing, denatured alcohol, gin, plain vodka), 4 parts distilled water, and a few drops of dishwashing liquid such as Blue Dawn. Pour all ingredients into a small bucket or container. Mix thoroughly and pour the mixture into your spray bottle of choice using a funnel. Use a well-wrung microfiber mop or sponge mop (make sure it is just barely damp) to clean the floor, working in small areas. Spray, scrub, wipe dry. No need to rinse. The secret to maintaining beautiful wood and laminate flooring: Don’t allow any liquid to remain on wood or laminate flooring for any extended length of time.

Heavy-Duty Floor Cleaner

Mix together 3/4 cup plain household ammonia and 1 gallon of warm water. Use on heavily soiled non-wood floors. No need to rinse.

Tub and Shower Cleaner

Pour 1/2 cup Dawn dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle. Fill the rest of the bottle with plain white vinegar. Spray on tub and enclosures and scrub. Or for super challenging situations, allow it to sit for a few hours, then scrub as required. Rinse well. Cleans better than any commercial product even for the most difficult tub, shower, and enclosure challenges.

Furniture Polish

Combine 2 parts olive (or vegetable) oil and 1 part lemon juice (or white vinegar) in a glass jar. Seal tightly. Shake well before using sparingly, applying a thin coat with a soft cloth and buffing well.

Glass Carafe Cleaner

Pour 1 cup crushed ice into that glass coffee pot (put ice cubes in a plastic bag first and whack them on the floor or other hard surface) and add 2 tablespoons table salt. Hold the carafe by the handle and swirl it around vigorously until you see all the burnt-on coffee and various stains come off. Empty and rinse thoroughly. This method turns even the grungiest pot to sparkling clean. Provides a bit of exercise, too.

Jewelry Cleaner

Make a 50/50 mixture of household ammonia and water. Soak jewelry, then brush and rinse completely. Caution: Do not use this on jewelry that contains opals, pearls, or any other soft stone.

In conclusion, the next time you need cleaning supplies, take a trip to your pantry, not the store. You already have the ordinary basic household items required to mix up every type of cleaner you need to keep the place sparkling clean and germ-free. These DIY cleaning supplies are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and safe for you and your family. Start making your own cleaning supplies today and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner and healthier home.

