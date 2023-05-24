“DIY Dal Dhokli recipe”: Prepare This Homemade Dal Dhokli Recipe and Indulge in a Bowl of Comfort Cuisine

Dal Dhokli: A Comforting Bowl of Goodness

On some days, a simple bowl is all you need. For example, a bowl of Dal Dhokli. This traditional Indian dish is a wholesome meal that can satisfy your hunger and soothe your soul. The dish consists of soft and chewy wheat flour dumplings (dhokli) cooked in a spiced lentil soup (dal). It’s a popular comfort food in Western India, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. And why not? The dish is easy to make, nutritious, and delicious.

Recently, Sanjana Das, a food blogger from Mumbai, who goes by the Instagram name @bengaligirl.tries, shared a simple-to-follow recipe for Dal Dhokli. The post has gone viral, and we can see why. The photographs have triggered a major craving situation, and we bet you want to try it too!

To make the dal of Dal Dhokli, you need some basic ingredients like arhar or toor dal, salt, turmeric powder, and peanuts. For the dhokli, you need a mix of atta (wheat flour) and besan (gram flour), along with spices like red chili powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and cumin powder. The tadka-situation needs cumin seeds, mustard seeds, hing (asafoetida), curry leaves, green chilies, tomatoes, ginger paste, tamarind, jaggery, and a couple of other ingredients that Sanjana has mentioned in detail in the caption (with quantities, so yay).

Now, we know that life can get busy, and you may not have all the ingredients at hand. But don’t worry, between meetings, deadlines, this chore and that, quickly go to the recipe (the link is right below), add to cart what’s not at home and place the order. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Making Dal Dhokli is a labor of love, and it’s a great way to connect with your roots. The dish has a rich history, and every family has its unique way of making it. It’s a dish that’s passed down from generation to generation, and it’s a part of our culinary heritage.

When you make Dal Dhokli, you’re not just cooking a meal; you’re creating memories. Memories that you’ll cherish for a long time. Memories of your grandmother’s kitchen, memories of laughter and love, memories of comfort and care. So, take your time, enjoy the process, and savor the flavors.

Once you’ve made the dish, don’t forget to give a video call to your mom, proudly show her that you’ve made what she usually makes for you. Trust us, it’ll make her day.

In conclusion, Dal Dhokli is more than just a dish; it’s a celebration of life. It’s a dish that brings people together, a dish that warms your heart, and a dish that reminds you of home. So, go ahead, try the recipe, and let us know how it turned out. We’re sure it’ll be delicious. Happy cooking!

Indian comfort food recipe Homemade dal dhokli recipe Vegetarian comfort food Traditional Gujarati recipe One-pot meal recipe

News Source : ttindia

Source Link :Cook this DIY Dal Dhokli recipe and enjoy a bowlful of comfort food/