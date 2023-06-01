“DIY facepack tutorial”: Learn How to Create a Daily Routine Face Pack with this DIY Tutorial by Ishwari Kale on Proceedinstyle’s Natural Viral Secret YouTube Channel

DIY DAILY ROUTINE FACEPACK TUTORIAL / #Youtube Natural Viral Secret/ Ishwari Kale/Proceedinstyle

Introduction

Keeping your skin healthy and glowing is essential for your overall well-being. However, with our busy lives, we often forget to take care of our skin. In this article, we will discuss the DIY Daily Routine Facepack Tutorial by Ishwari Kale, a natural viral secret that has taken Youtube by storm. We will learn about the ingredients, benefits, and the step-by-step process of making this face pack.

Ingredients

The ingredients required for this face pack are easily available in your kitchen. Here are the ingredients:

Turmeric: Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in reducing acne and dark spots. It also brightens the skin and gives it a natural glow. Honey: Honey is a natural humectant, which means it helps in retaining moisture, making your skin soft and supple. It also has antibacterial properties that prevent acne and pimples. Lemon juice: Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C, which helps in brightening the skin and reducing dark spots. It also has antibacterial properties that prevent acne. Besan (gram flour): Besan is a natural exfoliator that helps in removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores. It also has skin-lightening properties that help in reducing dark spots.

Benefits

This face pack has numerous benefits for your skin. Here are some benefits:

Reduces acne: The antibacterial properties of honey and lemon juice help in reducing acne and preventing further breakouts. Brightens skin: The combination of turmeric and lemon juice helps in brightening the skin and reducing dark spots. Exfoliates skin: The besan in the face pack helps in exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. Moisturizes skin: The honey in the face pack helps in retaining moisture, making your skin soft and supple.

Step-by-step process

Now that we know the ingredients and benefits of this face pack, let’s learn about the step-by-step process of making it.

Step 1: Take a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of besan (gram flour) to it.

Step 2: Add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric to the bowl.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the bowl.

Step 4: Squeeze half a lemon and add the juice to the bowl.

Step 5: Mix all the ingredients well to form a paste.

Step 6: Apply the paste on your face and neck using your fingers.

Step 7: Leave the face pack on for 15-20 minutes.

Step 8: Rinse off the face pack with warm water.

Step 9: Pat your face dry with a clean towel.

Conclusion

Taking care of your skin is important, and this DIY Daily Routine Facepack Tutorial by Ishwari Kale is an easy and effective way to keep your skin healthy and glowing. The ingredients used in this face pack are natural and easily available in your kitchen. The benefits of this face pack include reducing acne, brightening the skin, exfoliating the skin, and moisturizing the skin. Follow the step-by-step process mentioned above and incorporate this face pack into your daily routine for best results. Proceed in style and get ready to flaunt your healthy and glowing skin!

