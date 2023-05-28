“DIY home remedies”: A Homemade Solution that is Fast and Simple

How to Make Homemade Weed Killer and Get Rid of Weeds

Recently, we posted a TikTok on how to make a weed killer – and it went viral. However, many of our followers had questions about our homemade weed killer, and getting rid of weeds, some of which we thought we would answer here.

How to Make Weed Killer

For making weed killer, you will need:

Two cups of vinegar

¼ cup of salt

1 tsp of dish soap

Spray bottle

Steps:

Mix the vinegar, salt, and dish soap in the spray bottle. Spray it on to your weeds on a sunny day and leave for 24 hours. Remove the weeds with a weeding tool at the roots.

Does a Weed Killer with Vinegar and Salt Harm Plants?

Our TikTok above is tackling weeds isolated by pavers. If you want to use it to get rid of grass growing in flower beds or to kill weeds but not grass on a lawn, for example, you need to exercise caution.

According to our gardening expert Drew Swainston, “On the whole this mix is okay to use, I have done it myself with success. However, my caveats would be that homemade vinegar-based weed killer is best used on young weeds that have newly-sprouted.

It quickly targets and kills the above-ground parts of the plant and is therefore best suited to young annuals. It will not be as effective on older weeds and perennial weeds, especially those with tap roots or well-established root systems.

The above-ground foliage may die back, but the roots will still function and the weed will be able to regrow as a result.

Caution should be taken when using salt to kill weeds or making a weed killer with vinegar and Epsom salts to use on beds and borders, or around any other plants in the garden. A build-up of salt in the soil will definitely have a detrimental effect on the health of all plants in the area.”

What Homemade Weed Killers are Safe to Use on Flower Beds?

Using cardboard for weed control is a quick, safe way to suppress early weed growth. Be careful not to use cardboard that might have colored dyes, sticky residues, or anything else that can run off into the soil, and remove it from the borders once the weeds have died back, and you can get at their roots to remove them.

Solarization is also a safe DIY weed killer. If you have a large, sunny flower bed full of weeds, lay basic clear plastic sheeting over the area and kill the weeds with the sun’s heat. The clear plastic will concentrate the heat of the sun to a degree where it will kill the weeds and eliminate any weed seeds in the soil. You will still have to weed out the roots by hand, however.

Mulching flower beds is another easy homemade DIY weed killer. You can smother weeds with a thick layer of mulch. The benefit of mulching is that it can also work to improve your flower beds’ soil health. Mulch can range from homemade compost to leaf mold, gravel, and more, and all have their benefits. However, perennials with persistent roots will still need weeding out by hand.

Boiling water, poured over weeds, can kill them, but this method will only work on the youngest, newly-emerging weeds as boiling water kills foliage but not established roots. Again, the weeds will likely just grow back, and you do need to be careful of your other plants when applying boiling water in flower beds.

What Kills Weeds Down to the Root?

Herbicides aside, the DIY methods above that contain vinegar, boiling water, and salted water will kill the roots of young weeds. Established perennials will need carefully digging out and thoroughly removing if they are not to reappear. However, if you are looking for a quicker way to kill weeds yourself, Drew Swainston recommends a flame gun, something he has done in his work as a gardener.

“The heat quickly kills weeds,” he says. “Flame King’s Propane Torch Weed Burner at Amazon is a great buy. However, as ever, be careful not to accidentally damage the other plants in your flower beds.”

FAQs

How do you permanently stop weeds from growing?

It is difficult to stop weeds from growing entirely, if not impossible. The best way to ensure your yard stays as weed-free as possible is to remove young weeds before they can take hold, to mulch your flower beds so that they are inhospitable to weeds, and to allow time for regular maintenance sessions from spring through to the end of the growing season.

For us, making this weed killer to use on pavers and decks is a great solution. However, if you are looking to get rid of weeds on flower beds, the best and most permanent solution is hand removal followed by mulching.

