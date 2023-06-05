“DIY Home Tool Kit Set” : DEKOPRO 126-Piece Household Power Tool Set with 8V Cordless Drill and Keyless Chuck for DIY Repairs and Gardening Projects

DEKOPRO 126-Piece DIY Power Tool Combo Kit with 8V Cordless Drill, 10MM 3/8” Keyless Chuck, Professional Household Tool Set for Home, Garden, Office, and House Repairs.



Price: $59.99

The DEKOPRO 126 Piece Power Tool Combo Kits with 8V Cordless Drill is an excellent addition to any handyman’s tool collection. It comes with a 1.5Ah rechargeable battery and a type-C 1.5A charging cable, making it easy to charge the tool from a universal charger or USB output. The battery indicator light is at the back of the tool, making it easy to know when the battery is full.

The ergonomic design of the cordless tools is made of alloy steel and chrome-plated to prevent corrosion. The grip is anti-skid and comfortable, making it easy to use for extended periods. The tools are light, durable, strong, safe, and compact, making them perfectly suitable for longer life. The set comes with four precision screwdrivers for smaller fasteners on home appliances and electronics, two full-size screwdrivers, and a bit driver handle when only a manual touch is needed. It also includes a hammer, pliers, tape, and a box cutter for an all-purpose set for general DIY.

This set of professional household electric tool drills contains the most practical and advanced tools for design, repair, or maintenance. It is perfect for decoration, furniture assembly, drilling, cutting, gardening, office, or daily home maintenance. The tools are neatly stored in a sturdy case to keep them secure, clean, organized, and easy to find. This makes it easy to grab the tool you need and get started on your project right away.

The DEKOPRO 126 Piece Power Tool Combo Kits with 8V Cordless Drill is an excellent investment for anyone who enjoys DIY projects or needs to do home repairs. The package includes 1 8V CORDLESS DRIVER, 1 *hex nut screwdriver, 2 *Screwdriver, 4 *precision Screwdriver, 6 *twisted drills, 8 *hex key, 1 *magnetic bits holder, 10 *50L bits, 18 *25I bits, 9 *1/4″ sockets, 1 *Measure Tape Ruler, 50 *fasteners, 1 *claw hammer, 1 *adjustable wrench, 10Utility Knife Blade, 1 *Utility knife, 1 *Long Nose Pliers, 1 * User Manual, and 1 * 1 Year Warranty.

In conclusion, the DEKOPRO 126 Piece Power Tool Combo Kits with 8V Cordless Drill is an excellent investment for anyone who enjoys DIY projects or needs to do home repairs.




