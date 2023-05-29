DIY Purse Bag Tutorial: ASMR Tutorial: How to Make a Beautiful Denim Purse with Shiny Rhinestones and Soothing Sounds for Relaxation

Introduction

DIY projects are great for those who love to experiment with different materials and techniques. One of the most popular DIY projects is making a purse bag from denim fabric. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create a lovely DIY purse bag denim tutorial with shiny rhinestones. The tutorial is accompanied by relaxing sounds that will make the process even more enjoyable.

Materials

To make this DIY purse bag, you will need the following materials:

Denim fabric

Lining fabric

Sewing machine

Thread

Scissors

Rhinestones

Glue gun

Iron

Measuring tape

Pins

Step 1: Cut the Fabric

The first step is to cut the denim fabric and the lining fabric according to the desired size of your purse bag. We recommend cutting the denim fabric in a rectangle shape that is roughly 20 inches by 16 inches. Cut the lining fabric to the same size.

Step 2: Sew the Denim Fabric

Fold the denim fabric in half with the right sides facing each other. Pin the sides together and sew along the edges using a sewing machine. Leave the top edge open.

Step 3: Sew the Lining Fabric

Repeat the same process with the lining fabric. Fold the fabric in half with the right sides facing each other, pin the sides, and sew along the edges. Leave the top edge open.

Step 4: Attach the Lining to the Denim Fabric

Turn the denim fabric right side out and place the lining fabric inside. The right sides of both fabrics should be facing each other. Align the edges and pin them together. Sew along the top edge of the bag, leaving a small opening.

Step 5: Turn the Bag Right Side Out

Turn the bag right side out through the opening you left in the lining. Push the lining inside the bag and press the edges with an iron.

Step 6: Add Rhinestones

Once you have the basic structure of the purse bag, it’s time to add some sparkle. Apply a small amount of glue to the back of each rhinestone and carefully place them on the denim fabric. You can create any pattern or design you like. Let the glue dry completely before handling the bag.

Step 7: Close the Lining

Sew the opening in the lining closed using a needle and thread. Make sure the stitches are tight and secure.

Step 8: Add a Strap

To make the purse bag easier to carry, add a strap. Cut a long strip of denim fabric and fold it in half with the right sides facing each other. Sew along the edges, leaving the ends open. Turn the strap right side out and attach it to the bag using a needle and thread.

Step 9: Enjoy Your New Purse Bag

Your DIY purse bag denim tutorial with shiny rhinestones is now complete. Enjoy using your new creation and show it off to your friends and family.

Conclusion

Making a DIY purse bag from denim fabric is a fun and creative project that anyone can do. With the addition of shiny rhinestones, you can create a unique and eye-catching design that is sure to turn heads. We hope this tutorial has inspired you to try making your own purse bag at home. Remember to enjoy the process and have fun experimenting with different materials and techniques.

Source Link :Lovely DIY Purse Bag Denim Tutorial Shiny Rhinestones [ASMR] With Relax Sounds/

DIY purse tutorial Denim purse tutorial Rhinestone purse tutorial DIY bag tutorial ASMR crafting tutorial