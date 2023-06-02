DIY Squishy Toys.: Simple DIY Guide to Making Squishy Gadgets and Fidget Toys with Rainbow Friends!

Introduction

Squishy gadgets and fidget toys are becoming increasingly popular with people of all ages. They are great stress relievers, and can also be used as a fun distraction during long meetings or classes. Unfortunately, many of these toys can be quite expensive. Fear not, though – you can make your own DIY squishy gadgets and fidget toys at home! In this article, we will show you how to make two different types of toys: a squishy gadget and a rainbow friends fidget toy.

Part 1: Easy DIY Squishy Gadget

Materials:

– Memory foam (can be found at craft stores)

– Fabric (choose a pattern or color that you like)

– Scissors

– Marker

– Ruler

– Hot glue gun

Step 1: Measure and Cut Memory Foam

Using a ruler, measure and mark the memory foam to the desired size of your squishy gadget. Cut the memory foam along the markings using scissors.

Step 2: Cut Fabric

Lay the fabric flat on a surface and place the memory foam on top of it. Trace around the memory foam with a marker, leaving a 1-inch border around it. Cut the fabric along the markings.

Step 3: Glue Fabric to Memory Foam

Using a hot glue gun, apply glue to the back of the fabric and carefully place it on top of the memory foam. Press down on the fabric to ensure that it sticks to the memory foam.

Step 4: Fold and Glue

Fold the edges of the fabric over the memory foam and glue them down with the hot glue gun. Trim any excess fabric if necessary.

Step 5: Decorate

Now that your squishy gadget is complete, you can decorate it however you want! Use fabric markers or paint to add designs and patterns to the fabric.

Part 2: Rainbow Friends Fidget Toy

Materials:

– Perler Beads in various colors

– Perler Bead pegboard

– Iron

– Parchment paper

– String or keychain ring

Step 1: Create Rainbow Friends Design

Using the Perler Bead pegboard, create a design for your rainbow friends fidget toy. We recommend making a simple design with different colors to create a rainbow effect.

Step 2: Melt Perler Beads

Once your design is complete, carefully remove it from the pegboard. Place a piece of parchment paper over the design and use a hot iron to melt the Perler Beads together. Be sure to use a low temperature setting on the iron and apply pressure evenly across the design.

Step 3: Add String or Keychain Ring

Once the Perler Beads have cooled and hardened, use a string or keychain ring to attach the fidget toy to your bag or keys.

Conclusion

Making your own DIY squishy gadgets and fidget toys is a fun and easy way to personalize your stress-relief tools. With just a few materials and some creativity, you can create your own unique toys that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Try making these two projects and see how they help you relax and stay focused!

