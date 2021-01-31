DJ Babus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus has Died .
Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus, has died on Friday after contracting coronavirus in Lagos State.
It was gathered the famous disk jockey passed away on Friday morning after a protracted battle with the novel virus.https://t.co/J5xHsxXyQW pic.twitter.com/zOZzIu4NVz
— OnlineNigeria (@onlinenigeria) January 31, 2021
OnlineNigeria @onlinenigeria A Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus, has died on Friday after contracting coronavirus in Lagos State. It was gathered the famous disk jockey passed away on Friday morning after a protracted battle with the novel virus. https://onlinenigeria.com/stories/163403-dj-babus-dies-of-coronavirus-in-lagos.html
