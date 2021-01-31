DJ Babus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus has Died .

By | January 31, 2021
0 Comment

DJ Babus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus has Died .

 Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

OnlineNigeria @onlinenigeria A Nigerian disk jockey, Babatunde Bello, popularly known DJ Babus, has died on Friday after contracting coronavirus in Lagos State. It was gathered the famous disk jockey passed away on Friday morning after a protracted battle with the novel virus. https://onlinenigeria.com/stories/163403-dj-babus-dies-of-coronavirus-in-lagos.html

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.