DJ Derpy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DJ Derpy has Died from Suicide.
DJ Derpy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.
https://twitter.com/RaikouisAwesome/status/1353748822460133377/photo/1
RaikouisAwesome #BLM @RaikouisAwesome I wanted to take some time to announce, that Derpy has commit suicide. My condolences go out to him and his family! If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call this number: 800-273-8255 Please check information for your country as I can only provide the US hotline!
Tributes
