DJ Duke Decede : French Rap artist DJ Duke has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Rockin’ Squat a annoncé sur instagram le décès de DJ Duke, membre d’Assassin et pionnier du rap français. Il est à l’origine de prod. magique tel que celle de “Toucher l’Horizon” d’Oxmo Puccino, “L’Enfer c’est les autres” de Youssoupha ou encore Illuminazi 666 de Rockin’ Squat.
Rockin ‘Squat announced on Instagram the death of DJ Duke, member of Assassin and pioneer of French rap. He is at the origin of prod. magic such as that of “Touching the Horizon” by Oxmo Puccino, “Hell is the others” by Youssoupha or Illuminazi 666 by Rockin ‘Squat., according to a statement posted online on November 7. 2020.
A l’image d’Assassin, groupe auquel il appartenait, DJ Duke est un homme ayant marqué le rap français à son origine, une sorte de légende un peu inconnue. Repose en paix, DJ Duke.
Like Assassin, the group to which he belonged, DJ Duke is a man who marked French rap at its origin, a sort of somewhat unknown legend. Rest in peace, DJ Duke.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death.
