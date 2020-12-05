DJ Indiana Jones Death –Dead-Obituaries : Tributes pours in for late Ron Miner of Indianapolis.
“Shocked and grieving over the sudden death of Indianapolis Hip Hop pioneer and legend, DJ Indiana Jones aka Ron Miner. This man has held Naptown down for 30 years and gave me one of the first opportunities to learn the music game.”
— Chad Horton (@ChadHorton) December 5, 2020
More Tributes
NightWolve wrote
Utica Prosperity @ProsperityUtica wrote
Iloni Auriel wrote
R.I.H. Dj Indiana Jones!!!
Sad day for sure, you would always play fever every time you saw me had me soo hype to be a bad gyal and bust a whine.!!! you will truly be missed.!
Zane Pasley-Okay Announcer wrote
I went to Reggae night at The Casbah. DJ Indiana Jones mixed Peter Tosh with The Backstreet Boys and complimented my Hank Williams shirt.
Vonny wrote
2020 just gon take DJ Indiana Jones from us too? This is ass…
JP wrote
Woke up to see that DJ Indiana Jones has passed away. The man, the myth, the legend. If you grew up around here and were into hip hop, you grew up with Ron. 2020 can suck it.
Shakkira Harris wrote
Wow. And Indy grieves another tragic loss this year. Disappointed face my love goes out to everybody who’s ever loved or been loved by DJ Indiana Jones and his music.
