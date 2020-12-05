DJ Indiana Jones Death –Dead-Obituaries : Tributes pours in for late Ron Miner of Indianapolis.

Ron “DJ Indiana Jones” Miner has been a club, mixtape, radio, and world tour DJ for over 30 years. Ron Miner’s professional career began at Hoosier Hot 96.3 in the promotion department before moving to NYC and becoming National Director, Cross Over Promotion for EMI Records. Returning to Indy to finish his degree at IUPUI, Jones dug into his

DJ

career as the on-air mixer for the launch of

RadioNow

100.9

in 2000