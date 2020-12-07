DJ Indiana Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Ron Miner, DJ Indiana Jones has Died .
Ron Miner, DJ Indiana Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Indy’s music community simply will not be the same without Ron Miner, DJ Indiana Jones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.
Rest in Peace 💜https://t.co/YYGM2u0urn
— Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) December 7, 2020
Bankers Life Fieldhouse @TheFieldhouse Indy’s music community simply will not be the same without Ron Miner, DJ Indiana Jones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.