Dj Kam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dj Kam has Died .

Dj Kam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Cory Nichols 13 hrs · Rest easy Dj Kam my heart breaks right now. Keep an eye on everyone down here bro. You’ll be missed. Definitely will always remember the fun times out and about.

Rest in peace brother, i remember meeting you and telling you , my guy your gonna become great, one of the best djs in chico… i hate this town especially people who hate that you have money… this is a dream as i just saw your post lastnight… fly high my guy and make sure everyone knows this ” when i say dj yall say kam” “Dj” KAMMMMM

Destinee Cortijo wrote

Damn these Chico street ain’t safe no more!! People so broke it ain’t even funny ….. what did this town become RIP DJ Kam

Heather Ariza wrote

Was this the incident on Nord tonight? 3 people dead one injured. Scary.