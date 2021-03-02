DJ Pete Zorba Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :DJ Pete Zorba has Died .

RT @BrainTumourOrg: We’re extremely saddened to learn DJ Pete Zorba has passed away from a brain tumour. Our heart and deepest sympathies go out to his family & friends at this time. #ACureCantWait https://twitter.com/DailyMailUK/status/1366354807641018370

