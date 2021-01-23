DJ Phil Asher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Phil Asher has Died.

Phil Asher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

UNKLE 56m · Very sad to hear about the passing of Phil Asher. He was an amazing DJ and producer. I bought some of my first records in London from Phil in the basement of Vinyl Solution, one of the best dance shops of its time, on the Portobello Road. I then started working at Honest Jon’s down the road, and would see him all the time in those early years. He made one of my favourite disco breaks bootlegs, JPR “Hope (Cause I’ve Learned To Cope )”, which I only recently put in a ‘That’s How It Is’ mix, as it was such an important record for me at the time. A great DJ, producer and an amazing musicologist, who was a massive influence from the beginning of the UK club scene. You will be missed. Love and respect, James

Tributes

———————— –

Gilles Peterson

Phil Asher RIP. I’m lost for words here… we all loved Phil… he was one of those special people who got on with everyone and was always comfortable whether behind the counter , behind the decks or in the crowd… in fact, like his close friend Paul Trouble Anderson, they represented an attitude that have made London underground clubbing so special and communal through the years…. Phil will be remembered for amazing productions, ideas and brilliant modest DJ sets…and he’ll be missed by the entire dance music community – from here to New York to Tokyo to Auckland—— he was a very rare thing – a DJ without Ego – and always a moment to see how you were doing. A massive loss.

Irit Ashendorf

In the Judaism man like Phil called a Mentsh meaning modest lovely no ego and a wonderful human being.

Ben Brophy

Precisely THIS – “like his close friend Paul Trouble Anderson, they represented an attitude that have made London underground clubbing so special and communal through the years.”

One of the originals who forged the way for so many. Thank you Phil for all the goodness & legacy. You will be sorely missed.

Omi Side

I have a Phil Asher compilation and always thought you can tell he’s a nice guy from the way he’s selected and crafted these sets. Just pure pleasure coming out of the speakers from the heart he put into it. Sadly, never saw him live, but sounds like a top bloke. RIP

Dan Jordan

Couldn’t agree more.. when I worked in the basement at Goya, he was always the first to say hi, ask how I was, even though I was the tea boy. Inspiring human, great selector, killer producer. Sad times

Lance Pearce

One of the few that lived , breathed and shared his love of music . He was a true ambassador for the scene .



Goobi Kyazze

One of my last conversations with Phil Asher was about 4-5 years ago. He was working at the Soul & Dance Exchange record shop in Notting Hill, and I popped in during my lunch break for some vinyl therapy. We chatted as we always did and I told him that I was interested in putting out some edits. His response was that I should just do it and that if I needed help, he was happy to recommend someone. He then gave me a number and suggested that I called right away. When I did, his phone rang. Typical Phlash…lol. He was a character but without any airs or graces. He was also a great DJ, a quality producer and one of the nicest guys in what can be a very shady industry. R.I.P Phlash!

Dave Jones

Phlash was a class act. A true Gent. He showed me the ropes in house music. I’m gonna miss him dearly x

Jonny Barrett

Was always a pleasure to speak and chat to Phil. Was even more of a pleasure to hear him dj and buy the music he made. Proper UK legend lost.

Søren Worre

My condolences, Gilles. Allow me to share an anecdote. The Phil Asher mix CD Jazz in the House 2 was hugh for me. On that one, he mixes with two copies of the promo-only Jacobs Ladder remix. I never noticed. Being a big MAW fan for years this was a grail record for me to get. Imagine my surprise when I eventually did source one.

Herrmann Hinz

one of my all time favourite djs. so sad. never had the chance to meet him in person. rest in soul heaven mister phlasher! thank you for the music.

David Garrard

Beautiful words Giles. We have lost another one of our brightest stars from the the golden era. Very sad news.

Joseph Bryl

I was honored to bring him into Chicago at the Funky Buddha Lounge (the same place where we brought you in also) with the great assistance of Duane Powell and Anthony Nicholson. One of the highlights of our early efforts in exposing people here stateside to those emerging sounds that still resonate today. He will be sorely missed. A great talent.