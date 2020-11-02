DJ Phil K Death -Dead :Legendary DJ and producer Phil K from Melbourne has lost his fight with cancer

Very sad to hear that legendary DJ and producer Phil K from Melbourne has lost his fight with cancer. Regularly when we visited Oz, we got the chance to spend a bit of time with a beautifully humble and extraordinarily talented human being. #sleepwelloldfriend pic.twitter.com/U2Yp1xbnPn — HYBRID ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@hybridscores) November 1, 2020

RIP Phil K. We lost a good one today. One of the best to ever do it. He leaves a legendary legacy in his wake – one that many can only dream of aspiring to. The music scene will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/AZB1REfZZZ — J-Slyde (@jslydemusic) November 2, 2020

Tributes

Balance 004 – Phil K (CD1 Breakbeat mix) RIP LEGEND https://t.co/SohTZL7fYn via @YouTube — Joe Wink (@MrJoeWink) November 2, 2020

RIP DJ Phil K. such sad news. always enjoyed his sets when he played Brisbane. such a loss for Melbourne and Australian dance music community — https://t.co/KmfiUhdQeO “Burma” (via Kris Swales) — kath (@AliaK) November 2, 2020

RIP Phil K. One of the most incredibly talented DJs I’ve been privileged enough to see and always humble. Enthusiasm personified when it came to the music he loved. — Ryan Papa (@ryanpapamusic) November 2, 2020