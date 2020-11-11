DJ Spinbad Death –Dead-Obituaries : New York DJ Spinbad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters and other celebrities have paid tribute to Iconic New York artist ,DJ Spinbad, who passed away.
View this post on Instagram
This is a post I had hoped I’d never have to make but it’s with a broken heart that I have to say, bye to my brother, my friend, my DJ, one of the most creative and brilliant minds I’ve ever known… i can’t believe you’re not here anymore… trying to find the right pictures of us has me all fucked up and crying, because we have waaaay too many memories together… I love you my brother and I don’t know how to keep it together… #RIPDjSpinbad #MyBrother
Iconic New York artist DJ Spinbad has shockingly died at the young age of 46.
The musician, whose real name was Chris Sullivan, passed away in the city on Tuesday, his friend confirmed.
Since the news of his passing, several moguls of America’s dance music scene have paid tribute to the artist, according to a statement posted online on November 11. 2020 by NY POST
This is unbelievable. Rest In Peace to the legend, one of the greatest DJs and a great person @djspinbad 😞🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/qZQyLq89v1
— DJ Spider (@deejayspider) November 11, 2020
DJ Spinbad Cause of Death.
View this post on Instagram
R.I.P. DJ Spinbad (@djspinbad). Totally SHOCKED to hear that such a cool dude and the man with the “fastest hands in New York” is gone. He inspired a ton of DJs, including myself and his mixtapes were in constant rotation for many of us. Spinbad set a super high standard for all DJs to aspire too. Totally shocked! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. #rip #djspinbad #coldcutscrew
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
djrockandsoul
It is very sad to hear that a true friend of Rock and Soul @djspinbad passed away this morning. We are totally devastated by the news. He was such an incredible DJ and Rock and Soul will always appreciate his music and his love towards our store.
We pay our tribute and wish the best for you, wherever you are.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.