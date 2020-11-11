DJ Spinbad Death -Dead-Obituaries : New York  DJ Spinbad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

DJ Spinbad Death –Dead-Obituaries : New York  DJ Spinbad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters and other celebrities have paid tribute to Iconic New York artist ,DJ Spinbad, who passed away.

 

Iconic New York artist DJ Spinbad has shockingly died at the young age of 46.

The musician, whose real name was Chris Sullivan, passed away in the city on Tuesday, his friend confirmed.

Since the news of his passing, several moguls of America’s dance music scene have paid tribute to the artist, according to a statement posted online on November 11.  2020 by NY POST 

DJ Spinbad Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Still trying to process this… Rest in Beats to the homie @djspinbad Hope you’re at peace fam.🙏🏾 #DjSpinbad #Legend

A post shared by LORD (@djlord) on

djrockandsoul
It is very sad to hear that a true friend of Rock and Soul @djspinbad passed away this morning. We are totally devastated by the news. He was such an incredible DJ and Rock and Soul will always appreciate his music and his love towards our store.
We pay our tribute and wish the best for you, wherever you are.

