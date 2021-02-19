Dj Static Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dj Static has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Dj Static has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Damn bro 02/16/21 my brother #DjStatic has passed away, his baby mama killed him & left hem for dead! Stabbed my homie to Death & had 3 kids by him 🤧 and been together for over 10yrs!
My Childhood Friend is gone 🕊 pic.twitter.com/xVx2iUOBiw
— CHEAZY MACK (@CheazyMack) February 18, 2021
CHEAZY MACK @CheazyMack Damn bro 02/16/21 my brother #DjStatic has passed away, his baby mama killed him & left hem for dead! Stabbed my homie to Death & had 3 kids by him and been together for over 10yrs! My Childhood Friend is gone
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.