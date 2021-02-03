DJ Tunice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has died following a domestic accident in his home on Monday, February 1st.
RIP Tunice #Abujacommunity pic.twitter.com/DPLvYucA0J
— Abuja Community (@AbujaCommunity) February 3, 2021
Abuja Community @AbujaCommunity Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has died following a domestic accident in his home on Monday, February 1st. RIP Tunice #Abujacommunity
Tributes
