DJ Tunice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has Died .

Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Popular Abuja-based disk jockey, DJ Tunice has died following a domestic accident in his home on Monday, February 1st.

RIP Tunice #Abujacommunity pic.twitter.com/DPLvYucA0J — Abuja Community (@AbujaCommunity) February 3, 2021

