DMAX shooting incident at 3100 Dryden Rd managed by Moraine PD.

Moraine PD is Managing DMAX Shooting Incident at 3100 Dryden Rd.

The Moraine Police Department is currently managing a shooting incident that occurred at DMAX, a diesel engine manufacturing plant located at 3100 Dryden Rd. The incident took place on the morning of Monday, September 13, 2021, and the police department has been working diligently to ensure the safety of all involved.

The Incident

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. at the DMAX facility. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, reportedly entered the building and began firing shots. The police were immediately notified and responded to the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Moraine PD quickly secured the perimeter and began searching the building for the suspect. They were able to locate the individual and engage in a shootout. The suspect was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody.

The Victims

At this time, there have been no reports of any fatalities. However, there have been several individuals injured in the shooting. The Moraine PD has stated that they are currently working to ensure that all of the victims receive the necessary medical attention.

The Investigation

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. The Moraine PD has stated that they are currently working to gather as much information as possible about the incident. They have also called for anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The police department has also stated that they will be working with DMAX to ensure that the facility is safe and secure for all employees. They have stated that they will be conducting a thorough investigation of the facility, including a review of all security measures and protocols.

The Response

The Moraine PD has received praise for their swift response to the shooting incident. They were able to secure the scene quickly and apprehend the suspect within a short amount of time.

The police department has also been working to provide updates to the public throughout the day. They have been using social media to provide updates on the situation and have stated that they will continue to keep the public informed as the investigation progresses.

The Aftermath

The shooting at DMAX has left many individuals in shock and disbelief. It has also raised concerns about workplace violence and the need for increased security measures in the workplace.

The Moraine PD has stated that they will be working with DMAX to ensure that the facility is safe and secure for all employees. They have also stated that they will be conducting a thorough investigation of the facility, including a review of all security measures and protocols.

In the meantime, the Moraine PD has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. They have also stated that they will be providing counseling services to anyone who may need it in the aftermath of the shooting.

Conclusion

The shooting incident at DMAX has been a tragic event for all involved. However, the Moraine PD has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all individuals and to bring the suspect to justice.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and the police department has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation. They have also stated that they will continue to provide updates to the public as the investigation progresses.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Moraine PD has emphasized the need for increased security measures in the workplace. They have stated that they will be working with DMAX to ensure that the facility is safe and secure for all employees.

Ultimately, the shooting at DMAX serves as a reminder of the need for increased vigilance and preparedness in the face of potential threats. The Moraine PD has demonstrated their commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, and they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again in the future.

