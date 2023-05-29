DNA identifies suspect in 1987 murder of Red Cross worker David Malcom

David Malcom : Suspect in 1987 killing of David Malcom identified through DNA technology

David Malcom was killed in 1987 at a New York Red Cross shelter. He had refused to tell a teenage girl’s estranged boyfriend where she was, after she had come to the shelter seeking refuge from him following a domestic incident. Malcom’s murder remained unsolved until recently, when DNA technology helped identify the perpetrator as the girl’s boyfriend. He died in 2019 and his name was not released. Malcom’s death caused pain to his family and friends, and his friend described him as a gentle and wise role model. The case was investigated over the years and advances in forensic science and additional investigation led to the recent breakthrough.

Read Full story : Red Cross worker was killed protecting teen 36 years ago, cops say. Suspect identified /

News Source : Daniella Segura

Red Cross worker killed Teen protection Suspect identified Law enforcement investigation Tragic incident