DNA links mob hit victims to car with weapons

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) have identified the genetic material found in a car containing heavy weaponry in the Neos Kosmos district of Athens last week as belonging to the two victims of a mafia attack in Korydallos on June 7. Vassilis Roubetis, 38, and his brother-in-law Dionysis Mouzakitis, 31, were fatally shot in an ambush linked to ongoing gang rivalries. Police believe that the victims had left the heavy weaponry in the jeep, which had been stolen on January 19 from the suburb of Nikaia. The vehicle contained two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, bulletproof vests, and a grenade, with one of the pistols having been used in a shootout in the Mandra area. The car was found in close proximity to a petrol station and a car wash allegedly owned by big names in the underworld.

