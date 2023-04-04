DNA Results of Woman Claiming to be Madeleine McCann Reveal Truth

DNA results have finally provided answers in the case of a Polish woman who claimed to be missing British girl Madeleine McCann. The woman’s story made headlines across the world, but DNA tests have confirmed that she is not the missing child. The search for Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, continues.

Background on Madeleine McCann’s disappearance

Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal on the evening of May 3rd, 2007. She was just three years old at the time. Despite a massive international search effort and media spotlight on the case, no progress was made for years.

In 2011, the case was officially closed by the Portuguese police due to a lack of evidence. However, the case was reopened in 2013 after a new investigation was launched by the British Metropolitan Police. In 2017, the investigation was extended with additional funding. To this day, Madeleine remains missing.

Latest developments in the investigation

On June 3rd, 2021, German authorities announced a major breakthrough in the case. They identified a new suspect, a 43-year-old German man named Christian B., who is currently in prison for an unrelated crime. According to authorities, he was in the area where Madeleine went missing at the time of her disappearance and has a history of child sexual abuse.

Additionally, German authorities released new information on a van that Christian B. was known to be using at the time. They believe the van may have been used in the abduction of Madeleine. The van was identified as a Volkswagen T3 Westfalia camper van, with a white upper body and yellow skirting, registered in Portugal. The van has since been seized by police.

The latest update on the investigation is that authorities are now looking for the owner of a Jaguar that was seen near the holiday apartment where Madeleine went missing. The British car was originally registered in Portugal and was re-registered in Germany under someone else’s name in 2007, shortly after Madeleine’s disappearance.

What’s next?

As of now, no further updates have been released on the first suspect or the new lead on the Jaguar. However, investigators are urging anyone with information related to either the Volkswagen van or the Jaguar to come forward. They believe it could be crucial to solving the case.

The McCann family remains hopeful that their daughter will one day be found. In a statement released in response to the latest developments in the investigation, the family said “We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive, but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.”

