DNA testing identifies victim of 1978 Nevada cold case as Florence Charleston

Florence Charleston : DNA match IDs victim of 1978 Nevada cold case as Florence Charleston

Advancements in DNA testing have finally led to the identification of a woman whose remains were found in a remote area of northern Nevada in 1978. The victim, Florence Charleston, was a Cleveland woman in her late 60s who had moved to Portland, Ore. shortly before her death. Her heavily decomposed remains were discovered in a garment bag buried in a shallow grave in the small Nevada town of Imlay, about two hours north of Reno. Despite years of investigation by authorities, the case went cold and remained unsolved for 45 years. Nevada State Police worked with Othram Inc., a forensic genealogy analysis laboratory, to develop a comprehensive DNA profile of the unidentified woman, leading investigators to two of Charleston’s nieces still living in Ohio. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Read Full story : Remains found in garment bag in 1978 in Nevada identified /

News Source : RIO YAMAT

Garment bag remains Nevada cold case Forensic identification Historical investigation Unsolved mystery