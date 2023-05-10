Do celebrities go to the Ivy in London? : Exploring the Ivy’s Celebrity Clientele in London

London’s Iconic Spot: The Ivy Restaurant

London, the city of dreams, is known for its bustling streets, luxurious lifestyle and iconic places, and one of these iconic places is The Ivy Restaurant. The Ivy Restaurant has been around for over 100 years and has served as a destination for the rich and famous, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Located in the heart of London’s West End, The Ivy is a prime spot for celebrities to enjoy a meal or a drink. The restaurant has a reputation for being exclusive, and it is not uncommon to see paparazzi waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the famous faces who dine there.

Celebrities Who Frequent The Ivy

One of the most well-known celebrities to frequent The Ivy is David Beckham. The former footballer has been spotted at the restaurant on multiple occasions, often dining with his family. He is known to enjoy the restaurant’s classic British cuisine, and he even celebrated his wife Victoria’s 40th birthday there.

Another celebrity who is a regular at The Ivy is Kate Moss. The supermodel has been seen at the restaurant many times, either enjoying a meal with friends or attending events. In fact, The Ivy has hosted several of Moss’s birthday parties over the years.

Other famous faces who have been spotted at The Ivy include singer Adele, actor Jude Law, and comedian Russell Brand. The restaurant is also a popular spot for members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

The Ivy’s Unique Atmosphere

While The Ivy is known for its celebrity clientele, it is also a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant has a classic British charm, with its dark wood paneling and stained glass windows. The menu features traditional British dishes, such as fish and chips and shepherd’s pie, as well as more modern options like sushi and vegan options.

The Ivy has also opened several other locations across London, including The Ivy Chelsea Garden, The Ivy City Garden, and The Ivy Soho Brasserie. Each location has its own unique atmosphere and menu, but they all share the same commitment to quality and service.

The Ivy Club

In addition to its restaurants, The Ivy also has a private members club called The Ivy Club. The club is located in the same building as The Ivy and offers members access to a private bar, dining room, and rooftop terrace. Membership is exclusive and comes with a hefty price tag, but for those who can afford it, it offers an unparalleled level of luxury and exclusivity.

Conclusion

Overall, The Ivy is a staple of London’s celebrity scene. Its classic British charm and exclusive atmosphere make it a destination for the rich and famous, but it is also a popular spot for locals and tourists who want to experience a piece of London’s history. Whether you’re looking to spot a celebrity or simply enjoy a delicious meal, The Ivy is a must-visit destination for anyone visiting London.