Do you have to dress up for tea in London? : The Etiquette of Dressing Up for Tea in London: What You Need to Know

Tea is an integral part of London culture, and dressing up for tea is a cherished tradition that locals and visitors alike enjoy. However, there are specific etiquette rules that one must follow when dressing up for tea in London. To ensure a seamless experience, here are some tips on how to dress appropriately and behave properly.

Dress Code

Although there is no official dress code for tea in London, smart casual is always the safest bet. Women should wear a dress or skirt with a blouse or a pair of smart trousers with a blouse or sweater. Men should wear a shirt, trousers, and a blazer or jacket. Avoid wearing jeans, shorts, or athletic wear.

For high-end establishments such as The Ritz or The Savoy, a more formal dress code may be required. Women should wear a cocktail dress or a skirt suit, while men should wear a suit and tie. It’s essential to check with the establishment beforehand to ensure that you’re dressed appropriately.

Accessories

Accessories are an essential part of any outfit for tea in London. Women should wear a hat or fascinator, while men should wear a pocket square or tie. Jewelry should be kept to a minimum, as it can be distracting and take away from the overall look. A simple pair of earrings or a necklace is all you need.

Shoes

Shoes are an essential part of any outfit, and this is especially true for tea in London. Women should wear closed-toe shoes such as pumps or flats that are comfortable enough to walk in. Avoid wearing sandals or flip-flops, as these are too casual for tea. Men should wear dress shoes such as oxfords or loafers.

Colors

When it comes to colors for tea in London, it’s best to stick to neutral tones such as black, white, and beige. These colors are classic and timeless, and they will never go out of style. You can add a pop of color with your accessories, such as a bright scarf or a colorful tie.

Grooming

Grooming is an essential part of any outfit, and this is especially true for tea in London. Women should have their hair styled neatly, and makeup should be kept natural and understated. Men should have their hair combed and styled, and they should be clean-shaven or have a neatly trimmed beard or mustache.

Etiquette

When it comes to tea in London, etiquette is everything. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Arrive on time. It’s considered rude to be late for tea, so make sure you arrive on time.

Wait to be seated. You should never seat yourself at a tea establishment. Wait for the host or hostess to show you to your table.

Put your napkin on your lap. As soon as you sit down, put your napkin on your lap. This signals to the staff that you are ready to begin.

Use the correct utensils. There will be a variety of utensils on the table, including a tea spoon, a dessert fork, and a cake fork. Use the correct utensil for each course.

Stir your tea gently. When you stir your tea, do so gently and quietly. Avoid clinking your spoon against the cup.

Keep your pinky down. Contrary to popular belief, keeping your pinky up while drinking tea is not proper etiquette. Keep your pinky down, and hold the cup with your fingers.

Say please and thank you. When ordering or asking for something, always say please and thank you. This shows respect and courtesy to the staff.

Don’t talk with your mouth full. This should go without saying, but it’s important to remember not to talk with your mouth full. Wait until you have finished chewing before speaking.

In conclusion, dressing up for tea in London is a cherished tradition that requires a certain level of etiquette and style. By following these tips, you can ensure that you are dressed appropriately and behaving properly during your tea experience. Enjoy your tea, and remember to savor every moment.