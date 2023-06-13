Doctor among victims of Australia’s worst bus crash in decades

Button, the driver accused in the deadly Hunter Valley bus crash, released on bail. : Suspect in fatal Hunter Valley bus crash granted bail

Button, who is facing 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death in connection with a fatal bus crash in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, was released on bail on Tuesday. The police opposed his release, arguing that there was a strong prosecution case against him and he posed a flight risk. However, Button’s lawyer argued that he had strong ties to the local community and proposed bail conditions. A magistrate agreed, dismissing the police’s suggestion that the risk was unacceptable. Button cannot drink alcohol or drive while on bail and he has not yet entered pleas to the charges. The families of the alleged victims are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

