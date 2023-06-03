Doctor Confronted by Man Accusing Him of Sexual Assault at Medical Conference in Baltimore

sexual assault victim at medical conference : Man confronts doctor accused of sexually assaulting his wife at medical conference in Baltimore

During a medical conference titled “Excellence in Action” held in Baltimore last month, a doctor was confronted by a man who accused him of sexually assaulting his wife. The incident turned chaotic as the aggrieved husband stormed up to the podium where the doctor was addressing the room and grabbed him by his shirt, shoving him and slapping him in the face while hurling insults. The husband continued to shout and make allegations, claiming that the doctor had assaulted his wife seven years ago in New York. Security was eventually called, and the police were informed of the physical assault. However, the doctor has not pressed charges, and no one involved in the incident has been named. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released a statement apologizing to those affected by the incident and condemning violence in any form.

News Source : Emma Crabtree

