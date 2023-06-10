Doctor running de-addiction centre booked for fudging records in Nakodar city

Doctor Nakodar : Doctor running de-addiction centre booked by Nakodar police for fudging records and license misuse
A doctor who operates a de-addiction center in Nakodar has been accused by the local police of tampering with records and misusing their license.
Read Full story :De-addiction centre owner booked for fudging records/
News Source : The Tribune India
