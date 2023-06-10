Doctor suspected of battering wife to death dies taking secrets to his grave

Dr Robert Jones, suspect in infamous unsolved murder case : A Womanising Doctor Suspected of Killing His Wife Escapes Justice for Nearly 40 Years

Dr Robert Jones, a womanising doctor suspected of killing his wife in one of Britain’s most notorious unsolved murder cases, has died at age 80, taking the secrets of the killing to his grave. Jones was never charged with the murder of his wife Diane, 35, and had lived as a free man for nearly 40 years due to a lack of evidence. Mrs Jones disappeared from their farmhouse home in Coggeshall, Essex, in 1983, and her body was found three months later in undergrowth at Brightwell, near Martlesham. Despite being the prime suspect, the Department of Public Prosecutions found insufficient evidence to justify proceedings against Jones for his wife’s murder.

News Source : By Andrew Young

