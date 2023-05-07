documentary filmmaker Brian McKenna Today : Brian McKenna, renowned documentary filmmaker, passes away at 77 after a successful career

Renowned Filmmaker Brian McKenna Passes Away at Age 77

Brian McKenna, an award-winning documentary filmmaker based in Montreal, passed away at the age of 77. McKenna was recognized for his films on Canadian history and the country’s involvement in wars and was a founding producer of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s investigative series, The Fifth Estate. He was best known for his work on The Valour and the Horror, a three-part series examining Canada’s involvement in three battles during WWII. McKenna’s daughter, Robin, also a filmmaker, remembered him as an “incredible role model” and “somebody who was willing to ask difficult questions about the history of our country.”

News Source : Susan Schwartz, Montreal Gazette

Source Link :Award-winning documentary filmmaker Brian McKenna dead at 77/