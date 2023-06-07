“Dodgeball Playground Balls” : “Official Size Pack of 4 Dodgeball Playground Balls with Pump – Perfect for Schools, Handball, and Camps”

Pack of 4 AppleRound 8.5-inch Playground Balls with 1 Pump – Official Size for Dodgeball, Handball, Camps and Schools



The AppleRound 8.5-inch Dodgeball Playground Balls, Pack of 4 Balls with 1 Pump is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a set of balls that can be used for various group activities. These balls come in a pack of 4 and have bright and vibrant colors: 1 each of Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow. They are presented in a color box, making them perfect for during recess play and other group activities.

Each ball has an 8.5-inch diameter and a weight of 250 grams, featuring textured no-slip grip. These balls are inflatable and delivered deflated. 1 unit of air pump is included in the package for handy and fast inflation. The balls are made from heavy composition PVC, which contains no US banned phthalates and heavy metal elements. They are NOT foam balls and come without foam layer/padding, making them more durable and long-lasting.

The AppleRound 8.5-inch Dodgeball Playground Balls have been lab tested and conform to the toy safety requirements. Therefore, they are durable and safe for children to use. The balls are easy to inflate and deflate. To inflate, insert the needle into the air hole, and for deflation, insert the needle only without the barrel of the pump. No additional plug is needed to close the air hole, making it even more convenient to use.

In conclusion, the AppleRound 8.5-inch Dodgeball Playground Balls, Pack of 4 Balls with 1 Pump is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a set of balls that are durable, safe, and easy to use. With their bright and vibrant colors, these balls are perfect for various group activities, including during recess play. They are made from heavy composition PVC, which contains no US banned phthalates and heavy metal elements, making them safe for children to use. Additionally, the balls are easy to inflate and deflate, making them convenient to use. If you are looking for a set of balls that are durable, safe, and easy to use, then the AppleRound 8.5-inch Dodgeball Playground Balls, Pack of 4 Balls with 1 Pump is an excellent choice.



