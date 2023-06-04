Does Aetna Cover Gastric Bypass Surgery : Understanding Aetna’s Coverage for Gastric Bypass Surgery: What You Need to Know

What You Should Know About Aetna’s Coverage for Gastric Bypass Surgery

Introduction:

Gastric bypass surgery is a medical procedure designed to help people who are struggling with obesity to lose weight. It is a complex operation that involves rerouting the digestive system to reduce the amount of food a person can consume. While gastric bypass surgery is an effective way to achieve significant weight loss, it is also a costly procedure, and many people wonder whether their health insurance will cover it. In this article, we will explore whether Aetna covers gastric bypass surgery.

What is Gastric Bypass Surgery?

Gastric bypass surgery, also known as Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, is a surgical procedure that involves creating a small pouch in the upper part of the stomach. This pouch is then connected to the small intestine, bypassing the rest of the stomach and the upper part of the small intestine. This rerouting of the digestive system reduces the amount of food a person can eat and the amount of nutrients their body absorbs.

Gastric bypass surgery is typically recommended for people who have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 with obesity-related health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea. The surgery is not recommended for people who are pregnant, have a history of severe mental illness, or have a medical condition that would make surgery risky.

Does Aetna Cover Gastric Bypass Surgery?

The answer to this question is yes, Aetna does cover gastric bypass surgery. However, there are certain criteria that must be met before Aetna will approve coverage for the procedure.

Firstly, the patient must meet the criteria set out by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for bariatric surgery. This includes having a BMI of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher with obesity-related health problems.

Secondly, the patient must have attempted other weight loss methods, such as diet and exercise, without success.

Thirdly, the patient must have a documented history of obesity for at least five years.

Finally, the patient must undergo a comprehensive evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional to determine if they are a suitable candidate for gastric bypass surgery.

If these criteria are met, Aetna will cover gastric bypass surgery. However, it is important to note that there may be certain out-of-pocket costs associated with the procedure, such as deductibles, copays, and coinsurance.

Benefits of Gastric Bypass Surgery

Gastric bypass surgery has been shown to be an effective way to achieve significant weight loss and improve obesity-related health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea. In addition to weight loss, gastric bypass surgery has been shown to have numerous other benefits, including:

Improved quality of life: People who undergo gastric bypass surgery often report an improved quality of life due to increased mobility, reduced joint pain, and improved self-esteem.

Reduced risk of heart disease: Gastric bypass surgery has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease by improving cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Reduced risk of cancer: Gastric bypass surgery has been shown to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, including breast and colon cancer.

Improved mental health: People who undergo gastric bypass surgery often report improved mental health due to reduced anxiety and depression.

Increased lifespan: Gastric bypass surgery has been shown to increase lifespan by reducing the risk of obesity-related health problems.

Risks of Gastric Bypass Surgery

While gastric bypass surgery has numerous benefits, it is also a complex and risky procedure. Some of the risks associated with gastric bypass surgery include:

Bleeding: Gastric bypass surgery can cause bleeding, both during and after the procedure.

Infection: Gastric bypass surgery can increase the risk of infection, particularly in the abdominal area.

Blood clots: Gastric bypass surgery can increase the risk of blood clots, which can be life-threatening.

Dumping syndrome: Gastric bypass surgery can cause dumping syndrome, which is characterized by rapid heartbeat, sweating, and nausea.

Nutritional deficiencies: Gastric bypass surgery can cause nutritional deficiencies due to reduced nutrient absorption.

Conclusion:

Gastric bypass surgery is a complex medical procedure that can help people who are struggling with obesity to achieve significant weight loss and improve their overall health. While Aetna does cover gastric bypass surgery, there are certain criteria that must be met before coverage will be approved. It is important to weigh the benefits and risks of gastric bypass surgery carefully before making a decision, and to consult with a qualified healthcare professional to determine if it is the right option for you.

Q: Does Aetna cover gastric bypass surgery?

A: Aetna does cover gastric bypass surgery, but it depends on your specific policy and plan.

Q: What criteria must I meet to have Aetna cover my gastric bypass surgery?

A: Aetna requires that you have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater, or a BMI of 35 or greater with obesity-related health issues.

Q: Is pre-authorization required for gastric bypass surgery with Aetna?

A: Yes, pre-authorization is required by Aetna for gastric bypass surgery. Your doctor will need to submit documentation and medical records to Aetna for approval.

Q: Will Aetna cover all costs associated with gastric bypass surgery?

A: Aetna will cover the costs associated with gastric bypass surgery, but it depends on your specific policy and plan. You may be responsible for co-pays, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket expenses.

Q: Are there any limitations to Aetna’s coverage for gastric bypass surgery?

A: Aetna may have limitations on coverage for gastric bypass surgery, such as the type of procedure, the surgeon performing the surgery, and the location of the surgery.

Q: Can I choose my own surgeon for gastric bypass surgery with Aetna?

A: Aetna may have specific guidelines for choosing a surgeon for gastric bypass surgery. You should check with your specific policy and plan for more information.

Q: What other options for weight loss does Aetna cover?

A: Aetna may cover other weight loss options, such as diet and exercise programs, medication, and other surgical procedures. You should check with your specific policy and plan for more information.

Q: How do I find out if my Aetna policy covers gastric bypass surgery?

A: You can check your policy information online or by contacting Aetna customer service directly. Your doctor can also help you determine if your policy covers gastric bypass surgery.