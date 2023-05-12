Does Cutter Backyard Bug Control Work : Putting Cutter Backyard Bug Control to the Test: Does It Really Work?

As the temperature rises and the days get longer, many of us look forward to spending more time outdoors. Unfortunately, with the warmer weather comes an increase in pesky bugs such as mosquitoes, flies, and gnats. These insects can quickly ruin any outdoor activity, making it difficult to enjoy the great outdoors. To combat this problem, many homeowners turn to insecticides like Cutter Backyard Bug Control. But does this product really work as advertised? Let’s find out.

What is Cutter Backyard Bug Control?

Cutter Backyard Bug Control is an insecticide that is designed to kill and repel a wide variety of insects, including mosquitoes, flies, gnats, ants, and fleas. It comes in a convenient spray bottle that can be attached to a garden hose, making it easy to apply to your lawn, garden, or patio. According to the manufacturer, this product can provide up to 12 weeks of protection against insects.

How does it work?

Cutter Backyard Bug Control contains two active ingredients: lambda-cyhalothrin and thiamethoxam. Lambda-cyhalothrin is a synthetic pyrethroid that works by disrupting the nervous system of insects, leading to paralysis and death. Thiamethoxam is a neonicotinoid that also affects the nervous system of insects, but in a different way. It can cause insects to become disoriented and lose their ability to feed, leading to starvation.

When applied to your yard or patio, Cutter Backyard Bug Control creates a barrier that repels insects and kills them on contact. The product is designed to be safe for use around people and pets when used as directed, although it is recommended that you keep children and pets off treated areas until they are dry.

Putting Cutter Backyard Bug Control to the test

To test the effectiveness of Cutter Backyard Bug Control, we applied the product to our lawn and patio according to the manufacturer’s instructions. We then monitored the area for several weeks to see how well it repelled and killed insects.

Our first observation was that the product was easy to apply. We simply attached the spray bottle to our garden hose and sprayed the entire area, making sure to cover all surfaces evenly. The product had a pleasant scent and did not leave any residue on our patio furniture or other outdoor items.

Over the next few weeks, we noticed a significant reduction in the number of insects in our yard and patio area. Mosquitoes, which had been particularly problematic in previous years, were almost nonexistent. We also saw fewer flies, gnats, and ants in the area. When we did encounter an insect, it was often dead or dying, indicating that the product was working as intended.

One thing to note is that while Cutter Backyard Bug Control is effective at repelling and killing insects, it is not a complete solution for pest control. For example, we still occasionally saw ants in our yard, although their numbers were greatly reduced. If you have a serious pest problem, you may need to take additional steps such as using bait or traps to eliminate the pests.

Is Cutter Backyard Bug Control safe?

Cutter Backyard Bug Control is considered safe for use around people and pets when used as directed. However, like any insecticide, it is important to take precautions to avoid exposure. When applying the product, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, and gloves to avoid skin contact. It is also recommended that you avoid breathing in the product or getting it in your eyes.

If you have children or pets, it is important to keep them off treated areas until they are dry. This may take several hours, depending on the weather conditions. It is also recommended that you avoid applying the product when it is windy, as this can cause the product to drift and potentially expose unintended areas.

Conclusion

Overall, we found that Cutter Backyard Bug Control is an effective insecticide for repelling and killing a wide variety of pests. It was easy to apply and had a pleasant scent, and we noticed a significant reduction in the number of insects in our yard and patio area. While it is not a complete solution for pest control, it can be a valuable tool for anyone looking to enjoy the great outdoors without being bothered by pesky insects. As with any insecticide, it is important to use it safely and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid unintended exposure.

