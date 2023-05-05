Does Drax Die In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Will Drax’s Fate be Sealed in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Will Drax Meet His Demise in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

What Could Happen to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Drax the Destroyer, played by Dave Bautista, has become a fan favorite since his introduction in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. With his dry humor and brutal fighting style, Drax has become an integral part of the team. However, with the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, fans are left wondering about the fate of the beloved character. Will Drax meet his end in the next film?

Drax’s Journey So Far

Before we consider what could happen to Drax in the upcoming film, it’s important to reflect on his journey so far. In the first film, we learn that Drax’s family was killed by Ronan the Accuser, and he seeks revenge throughout the movie. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Drax’s character arc continued as he formed a bond with Mantis and came to terms with his grief over his family’s death. In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Drax played a smaller role but still had some standout moments, including his hilarious interactions with Thor.

Possible Scenarios for Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

One possibility for Drax’s fate in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is that he could sacrifice himself to save the team. This would be in line with Drax’s character, as he has always been willing to put himself in harm’s way for the sake of others. Additionally, it would be a fitting end to his story arc, as he would finally be able to avenge his family by saving his new family.

Another option for Drax is to retire from the superhero life. This would be a more peaceful resolution to his story, allowing him to live out the rest of his life in peace. It would also align with the themes of family and redemption that have been present throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

It is also possible that Drax could survive the events of the third film and continue on in future Marvel movies. While Dave Bautista has indicated that he will retire from the role after Guardians of the Galaxy 3, there is always the possibility that Marvel could recast the character or find a way to continue his story without him.

The Impact of Drax’s Potential Demise

Regardless of what happens to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, fans will be devastated if the beloved character meets his end in the next film. Drax has become an integral part of the team and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, and his loss would be felt deeply by fans. Whether he sacrifices himself for the team or retires in peace, we can only hope that Drax’s story is given the satisfying conclusion it deserves.