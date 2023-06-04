Does Insurance Cover Bariatric Surgery : Understanding Bariatric Surgery and Insurance Coverage: What You Need to Know

What You Should Know About Bariatric Surgery and Insurance Coverage

Introduction

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that involves the reduction of the stomach size to help individuals lose weight. This surgery is usually recommended for people who are severely obese and have been unsuccessful in losing weight through other means such as dieting and exercise. The cost of bariatric surgery can be significant, and many people wonder if their insurance will cover the procedure. In this article, we will discuss whether insurance covers bariatric surgery and what factors will determine coverage.

What is Bariatric Surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a surgical procedure that helps people who are severely obese lose weight. This procedure involves reducing the size of the stomach, which limits the amount of food that a person can eat. There are several types of bariatric surgery, including gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, and adjustable gastric banding.

Gastric bypass involves creating a small stomach pouch and rerouting the small intestine to this pouch. This reduces the amount of food that can be eaten and the number of calories absorbed by the body. Gastric sleeve involves removing a large portion of the stomach, leaving a narrow tube-like structure. This limits the amount of food that can be eaten and reduces the production of the hormone ghrelin, which is responsible for hunger. Adjustable gastric banding involves placing a band around the upper part of the stomach, creating a small pouch. This limits the amount of food that can be eaten and creates a feeling of fullness.

Does Insurance Cover Bariatric Surgery?

The answer to whether insurance covers bariatric surgery is not straightforward. Some insurance companies do cover the procedure, while others do not. The coverage will depend on several factors, including the type of insurance plan, the policy, and the individual’s specific situation.

Insurance Plans

There are several types of insurance plans, including private insurance, employer-sponsored insurance, and government-sponsored insurance. Private insurance plans are purchased by individuals or families, while employer-sponsored insurance is provided by an employer as part of a benefits package. Government-sponsored insurance includes Medicare and Medicaid.

Private Insurance

Private insurance plans may cover bariatric surgery, but it will depend on the specific policy. Some policies may cover the procedure fully, while others may cover only a portion of the cost. It is essential to review the policy to determine what is covered and what is not.

Employer-Sponsored Insurance

Employer-sponsored insurance plans may also cover bariatric surgery, but it will depend on the employer’s policy. Some employers may offer comprehensive coverage, while others may offer limited coverage or no coverage at all. It is essential to review the policy to determine what is covered and what is not.

Government-Sponsored Insurance

Government-sponsored insurance plans, such as Medicare and Medicaid, may cover bariatric surgery, but there are specific criteria that must be met. Medicare will cover bariatric surgery if the individual has a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher and has at least one obesity-related health condition, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Medicaid coverage varies by state, but in general, it will cover bariatric surgery if the individual has a BMI of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher with at least one obesity-related health condition.

Policy Criteria

Even if a person has insurance coverage, there may be specific criteria that must be met before the insurance will cover bariatric surgery. These criteria may include:

The individual must have a BMI of 35 or higher

The individual must have at least one obesity-related health condition

The individual must have been unsuccessful in losing weight through other means, such as diet and exercise

The individual must have completed a medically supervised weight loss program

The individual must be psychologically stable and able to make significant lifestyle changes

If these criteria are not met, the insurance may not cover the procedure.

Out of Pocket Costs

Even if insurance covers bariatric surgery, there may still be out-of-pocket costs. These costs may include deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. The amount of these costs will depend on the insurance policy.

Conclusion

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that can help people who are severely obese lose weight. Whether insurance covers this procedure will depend on several factors, including the type of insurance plan, the policy, and the individual’s specific situation. It is essential to review the policy carefully and understand the criteria that must be met before the insurance will cover the procedure. Even if insurance covers bariatric surgery, there may still be out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles, copays, and coinsurance.

