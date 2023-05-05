Does Rocket Die In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Speculations and Theories on Rocket’s Destiny in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Speculations and Theories on Rocket’s Destiny in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of the most successful franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its unique blend of humor, action, and heart. The fate of the beloved Rocket, the genetically-engineered raccoon, has been a topic of much discussion and speculation among fans of the series. While nothing has been confirmed about what will happen to Rocket in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, here are some theories and speculations about his future.

Theory 1: Rocket Finds Acceptance Among the Guardians

One of the most popular theories is that Rocket will finally find a sense of belonging and acceptance among his fellow Guardians. Throughout the first two movies, he has struggled with feelings of loneliness and abandonment, stemming from his status as a genetically-engineered creature. In the first film, he even says, “I didn’t ask to be made!” However, by the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Rocket has formed a close bond with Yondu, and the two share a touching moment as Yondu sacrifices himself to save Peter Quill. Some fans believe that this experience will help Rocket realize that he is not alone and that he has a family in the Guardians.

Theory 2: Rocket Plays a Pivotal Role in Defeating the Villain

Another theory is that Rocket will play a pivotal role in defeating the movie’s villain. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy, he uses his technological expertise to help the team break into the Kyln, and in the second, he creates a bomb that ultimately takes down Ego, the Living Planet. Given his skills and intelligence, many fans believe that Rocket will once again use his expertise to save the day.

Theory 3: Rocket Has a Romantic Storyline

There is also the possibility that Rocket will have a romantic storyline in the upcoming film. In the comics, Rocket has a love interest named Lylla, a fellow genetically-engineered creature. While the films have not yet introduced Lylla, some fans speculate that she could make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and that Rocket and Lylla will finally find love and acceptance with each other.

Theory 4: Rocket Meets His Demise

Finally, there is the ominous theory that Rocket will meet his demise in the upcoming movie. While this is certainly a bleak possibility, it wouldn’t be out of character for the MCU to kill off one of its beloved characters for the sake of the story. Rocket’s death would certainly have a profound impact on the other Guardians, and would serve as a reminder of the dangers they face in their line of work.

In conclusion, the fate of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still up in the air, but fans have plenty of theories and speculations about what might happen to the beloved character. Whether he finally finds acceptance among his fellow Guardians, plays a pivotal role in defeating the villain, finds love with Lylla, or meets his demise, one thing is for sure: Rocket’s journey in the MCU has been an unforgettable one, and his fate in the upcoming film will be a major moment for fans of the series.