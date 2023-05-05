“dog attack baby killed” Today : Iowa police report that a woman was seriously injured and a 9-month-old baby was killed in a dog attack.

9-Month-Old Child Killed in Iowa Home by Dog Attack

A tragic incident occurred in Waterloo, Iowa, on May 4, when a dog attack in a home claimed the life of a 9-month-old child and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman. The Waterloo Police Department responded to a report of an animal attack and found the victims had been bitten.

Despite efforts to save the child, who has not been publicly identified, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the University of Iowa hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries. The relationship between the victims is unclear, and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Dog Involved in the Attack

The dog involved in the attack was a boxer/hound mix, which was taken by animal control officers and put down. According to the World Animal Foundation, the last death involving a boxer dog happened in 2013. However, more than 12,000 Americans are hospitalized annually due to dog bites, and about 35 people per year were killed by dog attacks from 2005 to 2019, according to DogsBite.org.

Statistics on Dog Bites and Victims

Data from The Humane Society shows that just over half of dog bite victims are children. Kids-n-K9s.com reports that poor dog body language understanding is a contributing factor to dog bites, and the Humane Society estimates that 51% of dog bite victims are children. The American Veterinary Medical Association advises that children under the age of 5 should not be left alone with any dog, regardless of breed or size.

Similar Incidents in the United States

Unfortunately, this attack is not an isolated incident. In Florida, a family dog recently attacked a 1-year-old child, biting him in the face and eye. In Texas, a woman trying to escape from a pack of dogs was hit by a car. In Maryland, a 2-year-old child died after being attacked by a dog while visiting family.

Conclusion

Dog attacks can have devastating consequences, as evidenced by the tragic incident in Waterloo. It is important for dog owners to take responsibility for their pets and ensure they are properly trained and socialized. It is also crucial for parents to educate their children on how to interact with dogs and recognize signs of aggression. By working together, we can prevent future tragedies and keep both humans and animals safe.

