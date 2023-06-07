“dog attack self defense”: Expert advice on how to handle dog attacks

How to Stay Safe from Aggressive Stray Dogs

A vicious dog attack in Tarrant, Alabama, left two people in the hospital, one in critical condition. The attack occurred at Chief Billy Hewitt Park on the morning of June 6, where a frequent walker was violently attacked by two dogs. The other victim, a woman, stepped in to help him, but the dogs also turned on her. The incident has raised concerns about how to stay safe from aggressive stray dogs.

According to Allison Black Cornelius with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, one of the dogs had been chained and tethered, which made it more aggressive and dangerous. “When you tether a dog, you make them more aggressive and more dangerous,” she said.

Police said the only way to prevent these types of attacks is to report irresponsible pet owners. “If they see careless pet owners, they need to report them,” Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major said. “So that we can take action before something like this happens. People who don’t feed their animals, don’t care for them, and do not confine them to their properties.”

To avoid being attacked by aggressive stray dogs, experts recommend the following safety measures:

Carry a Walking Stick or Pepper Spray

If you walk frequently, especially during summertime, have a walking stick or something you could put between yourself and a dog if it charges at you. Pepper spray can also be an effective tool to deter aggressive dogs.

Avoid Walking Alone

If possible, avoid walking alone, especially in isolated areas. Walking with a group of people can make you less vulnerable to dog attacks.

Keep a Safe Distance

When you see a stray dog, keep a safe distance from it. Do not approach or try to pet it, as it may perceive this as a threat and attack you.

Do Not Run

If a stray dog approaches you, do not run. Running can trigger the dog’s predatory instinct, and it may chase and attack you. Instead, stand still, and avoid making eye contact with the dog.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for stray dogs. If you see a dog that appears to be aggressive or lost, report it to the local animal control authorities.

In conclusion, aggressive stray dogs can pose a serious threat to human safety. To stay safe from these animals, it is important to be aware of your surroundings, carry a walking stick or pepper spray, avoid walking alone, keep a safe distance, and report irresponsible pet owners. By taking these safety measures, you can reduce the risk of being attacked by aggressive stray dogs.

