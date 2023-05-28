“Dog Biscuit Recipe”: Simple Homemade Dog Treat Recipe (No Pumpkin or Peanut Butter Required)

Homemade Dog Biscuits: A Woofalicious Treat for Your Furry Best Friend

Our dogs are not just pets, they are part of our family. We want to spoil them with love and attention, but also with delicious treats. Unfortunately, many store-bought dog biscuits are full of preservatives, fillers, and artificial flavors that can be harmful to our furry best friends. That’s why making homemade dog biscuits is a great way to ensure that your pup is getting healthy, wholesome, and tasty treats.

The Benefits of Homemade Dog Biscuits

Making your own dog biscuits has many benefits. First of all, you know exactly what ingredients are going into your dog’s treats. You can choose high-quality ingredients that are safe and healthy for your pup. Secondly, homemade dog biscuits are often cheaper than store-bought ones, especially if you buy ingredients in bulk. Plus, you can make a large batch and store them in an airtight container for weeks.

The Homemade Dog Biscuit Recipe

This homemade dog biscuit recipe is super easy and requires only a few ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. The best part is that it contains parsley, which is a natural breath freshener. So, not only will your pup enjoy a delicious treat, but also fresher breath!

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup water

1 egg

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, oats, baking powder, and parsley. In a separate bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, water, and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Knead the dough on a floured surface until it comes together. Roll out the dough to 1/4 inch thickness and cut out shapes using a cookie cutter. Place the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Let the biscuits cool completely on a wire rack before serving to your furry best friend.

Conclusion

Making homemade dog biscuits is a fun and easy way to show your furry best friend how much you love them. With this simple recipe, you can create delicious and healthy treats that your pup will go crazy for. Plus, you can feel good knowing that you are giving them something that is safe and nutritious. So, go ahead and spoil your pup with this woofalicious homemade dog biscuit recipe!

